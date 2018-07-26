Traders Sell Total System Services (TSS) on Strength (TSS)

Traders sold shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $25.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $65.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.50 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Total System Services had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. Total System Services traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $94.80

TSS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Total System Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,981.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Total System Services by 132.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 505,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,727,000 after purchasing an additional 288,101 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

