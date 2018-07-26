Traders Sell Nutrien (NTR) on Strength (NTR)

Investors sold shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $22.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $51.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.29 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Nutrien had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Nutrien traded up $0.59 for the day and closed at $52.50

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 0.81%. research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,228,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,297,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

