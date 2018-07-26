Traders Sell iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) on Strength (TLT)

Traders sold shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $100.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $192.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.71 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded up $0.41 for the day and closed at $119.68

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2749 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.