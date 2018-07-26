Traders Buy Shares of Redwood Trust (RWT) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $152.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $22.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $130.00 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Redwood Trust had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Redwood Trust traded down ($0.65) for the day and closed at $16.54

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Redwood Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 216.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 39.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 792,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 224,755 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 624,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.