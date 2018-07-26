Traders Buy Shares of Lowe’s Companies (LOW) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $71.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.85 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Lowe’s Companies had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Lowe’s Companies traded down ($0.50) for the day and closed at $98.52

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% in the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284,000 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $167,429,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $110,952,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9,531.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 851,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $44,299,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.