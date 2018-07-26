Traders Buy Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (FTA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (BMV:FTA) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $46.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.99 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $53.11

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 5,116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,450,000 after acquiring an additional 147,747 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter.

