Traders Buy Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $143.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $99.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.98 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $28.07

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

