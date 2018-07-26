Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Insider Brian John Stempeck Sells 20,332 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $1,928,896.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,944.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian John Stempeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 1st, Brian John Stempeck sold 22,500 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $1,122,300.00.

Shares of Trade Desk opened at $93.14 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.61.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

