TPI Composites (TPIC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

TPI Composites opened at $30.81 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of -0.78. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Landmark Equity Advisors Llc sold 24,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $675,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 34,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $888,510.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,970,622 shares of company stock worth $106,092,725. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,921,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 184,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 458,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

