Total (TOT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Total (NYSE:TOT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Total earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.9100886288972 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Total opened at $62.46 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Total has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Total had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $49.61 billion during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Total will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.7302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

