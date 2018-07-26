Total System Services (TSS) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $91.80 and last traded at $89.98, with a volume of 43542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.53.

The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Total System Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,308,739.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

