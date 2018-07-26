Total System Services’ (TSS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Guggenheim currently has a $103.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE TSS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 66,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Total System Services has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Total System Services will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,308,739.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

