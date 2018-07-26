Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities now has a C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00. Torex Gold Resources traded as low as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.89, with a volume of 996109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.92.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.79.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 9,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total transaction of C$124,097.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$106.19 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 61.27%.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.