TLG Immobilien (TLG) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TLG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($27.78).

Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Tuesday. TLG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €17.40 ($20.47) and a 1 year high of €23.30 ($27.41).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

