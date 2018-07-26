TJX Companies (TJX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $109.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies has surpassed the industry in the past six months, courtesy of its impressive comps record. Comps have been gaining from continued rise in consumer traffic and strength in merchandising policies. These factors, along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations, impressive brands and fashion products have been driving its stores and online performance. This was visible in the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year and all major units reported comps growth. The company remains focused on its sales-driving efforts, which are expected to help it witness further market share gains. These factors and a favorable inventory position encouraged management to raise fiscal 2019 earnings view. However, the company has long been witnessing high wage costs. Unfortunately, management expects this to linger and hurt earnings to some extent in fiscal 2019.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $84.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of TJX opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.12. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 906.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

