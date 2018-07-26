Timken Co (TKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. Vertical Research raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Timken from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,739 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $178,387.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,007.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 4,002 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,498.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,486,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $24,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 46.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 385,825 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 75.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 365,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 46.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,352,000 after purchasing an additional 338,365 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Timken has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

