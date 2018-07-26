Tiaa Fsb Has $449,000 Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,406 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 330,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 196,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 460.7% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 515,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 423,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.