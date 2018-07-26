Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,707 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,707 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq accounts for approximately 1.1% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $2,766,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $178,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $192,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,355 shares of company stock worth $2,687,489. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq traded down $0.13, reaching $94.11, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 22,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.52 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.25 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

