Thomas White International Ltd. Has $702,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3,579.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $517,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $502,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $2,542,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 40,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 210,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

