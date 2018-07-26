Thomas White International Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 591,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKC shares. ValuEngine lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. opened at $6.32 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.37%. research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.1566 dividend. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

