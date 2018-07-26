Third Avenue Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378,000 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 81.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,986,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,037 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 4,061.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,244,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,953 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 93.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,380,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,616 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 25.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 2,926.3% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 954,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 923,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank opened at $12.18 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.32. Deutsche Bank AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.57 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.01.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

