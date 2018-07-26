The Ensign Group (ENSG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) will release its earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $114,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,809 shares of company stock worth $4,366,813. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

