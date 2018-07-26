The Ensign Group (ENSG) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of The Ensign Group opened at $37.57 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $40.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $492.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,180,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,809 shares of company stock worth $4,366,813. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.