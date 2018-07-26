The Carlyle Group (CG) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.33

Press coverage about The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Carlyle Group earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5739069749953 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

The Carlyle Group opened at $23.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.57 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.26% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $188,859.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

