Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$69.18” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Shares of TXRH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $627.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

