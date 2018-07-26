Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.01. 13,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,698. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $627.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

