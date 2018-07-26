Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,852 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,249,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,059,000 after buying an additional 15,202,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,553,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,975,000 after buying an additional 11,520,537 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,332,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,260,000 after buying an additional 2,617,155 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,839,000 after buying an additional 1,728,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,412,000 after buying an additional 1,408,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $3,851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,853,781.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.