Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.87 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $437,987,000 after buying an additional 287,344 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,541,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,164 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,701,000 after buying an additional 239,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $146,014,000 after buying an additional 575,314 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.49, for a total value of $8,099,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,928. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $188.65 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. KLR Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. MED boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

