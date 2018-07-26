Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.86 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,232.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,023,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,098 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,313,000 after acquiring an additional 584,490 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,318,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,663,000 after purchasing an additional 249,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 208,713 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group opened at $124.81 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $81.61 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $2,635,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,636,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward A. Wiese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 132,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,362,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.