Texas Instruments (TXN) Given New $123.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a $115.68 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 366,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,871. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $79.60 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.78% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

In other news, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

