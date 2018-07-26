TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st.

TESSCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

TESSCO Technologies traded down $0.40, reaching $17.50, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,105. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.40.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $150.92 million for the quarter. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 22,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $413,634.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $738,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

