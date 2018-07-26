Teradyne (TER) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.90 million.

Shares of Teradyne traded up $0.71, reaching $43.67, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,176. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

