Tellurian Inc (TELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th.

Shares of Tellurian opened at $7.68 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.53. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

