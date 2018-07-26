Tejon Ranch (TRC) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its stake in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,154 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 802,528 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch accounts for 2.2% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 7.12% of Tejon Ranch worth $44,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,026 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,159,000 after acquiring an additional 248,224 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,977 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,435 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth about $924,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRC opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $624.62 million, a PE ratio of 343.86 and a beta of 1.34. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $26.25.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

