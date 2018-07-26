TEGNA Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

TEGNA has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 2,137,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,613. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on TEGNA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

