Teekay Tankers (TNK) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Head to Head Analysis

Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Teekay Tankers has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers -17.16% -5.24% -2.48% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 5.40% 2.31% 1.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers $431.18 million 0.64 -$58.02 million ($0.11) -9.36 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $3.54 billion 4.01 $124.00 million $1.51 27.17

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay Tankers. Teekay Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teekay Tankers and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers 1 2 3 0 2.33 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00

Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 60.19%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus price target of $47.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.77%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Dividends

Teekay Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Teekay Tankers pays out -109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Teekay Tankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Teekay Tankers on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. The company also provides ship-to-ship transfer services, including lightering and lightering support, consultancy, and LNG terminal management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 52 owned conventional tankers, 4 conventional tankers related to capital leases, 1 in-chartered vessel, and 1 jointly-owned very large crude carrier; and 6 ship-to-ship support vessels. The company's vessels operated under fixed-rate time charter contracts with its customers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 km of rail in South America; approximately 4,000 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 37 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe. The company's Energy segment offers energy transportation, distribution, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in the United States and Canada. This segment also provides heating, cooling, and energy solutions; and distributed natural gas, water, and wastewater services to approximately 59,000 commercial and residential customers. Its Communications Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors. It has approximately 7,000 multi-purpose towers and active rooftop sites; and 5,000 km of fiber backbone located in France. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited serves as the general partner of the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

