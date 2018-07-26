Tecumseh Products (TECU) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.08

News coverage about Tecumseh Products (NASDAQ:TECU) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tecumseh Products earned a news impact score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 44.478331658251 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Tecumseh Products remained flat at $$4.99 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Tecumseh Products has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Tecumseh Products Company is a manufacturer of hermetically sealed compressors for residential and specialty air conditioning, household refrigerators, and freezers and commercial refrigeration applications. Its products include air conditioning and refrigeration compressors, as well as condensing units, heat pumps and complete refrigeration systems.

