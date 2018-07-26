Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.26 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Stock

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $50,871,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,067,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,658,000 after purchasing an additional 226,483 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,192,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135,690 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 31,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $1,745,537.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,305.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,735.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $4,959,053 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

AMN Healthcare Services opened at $61.35 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

