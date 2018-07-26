Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (DLR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH comprises about 1.6% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 34.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 29,874 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 6.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH opened at $117.02 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.01.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

