Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Astronics Co. (ATRO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Astronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Astronics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). Astronics had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $179.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

