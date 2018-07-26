Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $226,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $1,863.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.07, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $931.75 and a 12-month high of $1,863.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total value of $3,233,221.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,112,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,780.43.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.