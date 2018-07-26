Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $226,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,863.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.07, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $931.75 and a 12-month high of $1,863.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total value of $3,233,221.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,112,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,780.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

