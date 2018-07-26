TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

TD Ameritrade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. TD Ameritrade has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TD Ameritrade to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of TD Ameritrade opened at $60.63 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America raised TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities set a $65.00 price objective on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.