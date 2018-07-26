TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.
TD Ameritrade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. TD Ameritrade has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TD Ameritrade to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.
Shares of TD Ameritrade opened at $60.63 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.
AMTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America raised TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities set a $65.00 price objective on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.
In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About TD Ameritrade
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.
