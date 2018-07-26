TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Home Depot worth $107,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Loop Capital set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.28.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot opened at $201.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $145.89 and a 52-week high of $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

