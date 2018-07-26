TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Stake Increased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,872 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. TCF Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 864,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 528,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Bell sold 9,716 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $246,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 12,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCF Financial opened at $25.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.56 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.86%. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

