TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Receives $128.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,575. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $129.25.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $39,100.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,414.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $1,510,505.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,613 shares of company stock worth $6,081,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

