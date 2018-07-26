Syntel’s (SYNT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) in a report released on Monday.

SYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syntel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Syntel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields upgraded Syntel from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered Syntel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Syntel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Syntel opened at $40.68 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Syntel has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Syntel had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 504.52%. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Syntel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Syntel will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syntel news, insider Murlidhar Reddy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $132,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $200,710. Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syntel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 162,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 143,613 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 848,366 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 829,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 216,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

