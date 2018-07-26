Syntel’s (SYNT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) in a report released on Monday.
SYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syntel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Syntel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields upgraded Syntel from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered Syntel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Syntel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Shares of Syntel opened at $40.68 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Syntel has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.
In other Syntel news, insider Murlidhar Reddy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $132,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $200,710. Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syntel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 162,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 143,613 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 848,366 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 829,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syntel by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 216,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.
Syntel Company Profile
Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.
