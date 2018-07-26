Syntel (SYNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 325,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 794,912 shares.The stock last traded at $40.63 and had previously closed at $40.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Syntel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syntel in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other Syntel news, SVP Murlidhar Reddy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $200,710 in the last 90 days. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syntel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 162,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Syntel by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 143,613 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Syntel by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 848,366 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Syntel by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 829,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syntel by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 216,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

