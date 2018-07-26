Synovus Financial (SNV) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 38.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.79.

Shares of Synovus Financial opened at $50.03 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $108,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $400,000 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,778.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 168,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,764 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

