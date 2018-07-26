Synergy (SNRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $427,579.00

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Synergy has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Synergy has a market cap of $427,579.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.45 or 0.03052240 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015334 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000937 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 304.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005708 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002801 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003584 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000094 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Synergy’s total supply is 3,847,002 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

