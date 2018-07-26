SyncFab Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bancor Network, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003940 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00418943 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00160855 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000923 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,564,650 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinExchange, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.